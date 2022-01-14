The Burton High School girls basketball team fell, 60-43, in a District 26-2A matchup to Normangee on Friday night in Normangee.
Freshman Keyonna Ray had four blocks for the Lady Panthers (13-7, 1-2) and junior Sierra Hancock had several steals. Sophomore Tiara Burns led Burton with 17 points and sophomore Ciara Burns followed with 13 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.