The Burton High School girls basketball team opened its season with two wins at home.
Following its season and home opener, the Lady Panthers (2-0) earned a 64-10 victory against Manor New Tech on Tuesday night at Burton High School.
Updated: November 17, 2021 @ 9:24 pm
