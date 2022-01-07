The Burton High School girls basketball team opened District 26-2A play with a win against Snook, 48-40, on Friday in Snook.
Sophomore Tiara Burns led the Lady Panthers with 18 points while junior Abigail Lamson had 12 points. Junior Sierra Hancock contributed with nine points.
