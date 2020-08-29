With just enough defense and ground game to keep them in it, the Burton Panthers couldn’t complete the trifecta with an effective passing attack, and that ultimately proved to be the difference in a 27-12 non-district road loss to Holland on Friday night.

“Defensively I thought we played well,” said ninth-year Burton head coach Jason Hodde. “Really I thought we just broke down twice on two big plays that allowed Holland to score.

