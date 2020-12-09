The Burton High School boys basketball team began its season with a 71-36 non-district loss to Round-Top Carmine on Tuesday. The Panthers were down 12 early in the game and never recovered.
RTC added to its lead by scoring another 21 points in the second and 16 in the third. Burton’s Carson Lauter kept momentum with his opponents, scoring a team-high 21 points, included three 3-pointers and a pair of free throws. But Lauter’s effort went unmatched by his Panther teammates, who combined for the remaining 17 points, five of them in the fourth quarter.
