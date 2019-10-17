Burton quarterback Jackson Kalkhake (8) scrambles during the Panthers’ 28-7 victory over Milano on Sept. 6 in Burton. Kalkhake and the Panthers are hoping to kick their recent turnover bug when they host Louise on Friday night.
Photo courtesy of Tommy Snow
Burton’s DeMarcus Wilson carries the football against Shiner during a non-district football game Sept. 13 at Panther Stadium in Burton.
Derek Hall/Banner-Press
Burton’s Tremane Daniels (center) carries the football against Shiner during a non-district football game Sept. 13 at Panther Stadium.
One week after a district opener in which head coach Jason Hodde said that everything that could go wrong went in that direction, the Burton Panthers are hoping to regain their traction against a team that’s had a season-long rough stretch.
Burton (3-4, 0-1 District 14-2A) returns home for a 7:30 p.m. meeting with Louise (0-6, 0-0) on Friday at Panther Stadium looking to get back on track following a disappointing loss to Flatonia last week.
