One week after a district opener in which head coach Jason Hodde said that everything that could go wrong went in that direction, the Burton Panthers are hoping to regain their traction against a team that’s had a season-long rough stretch.

Burton (3-4, 0-1 District 14-2A) returns home for a 7:30 p.m. meeting with Louise (0-6, 0-0) on Friday at Panther Stadium looking to get back on track following a disappointing loss to Flatonia last week.

