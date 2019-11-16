Burton's Allie Hohlt (5) spikes the ball over the net as Harper's Callie Koenig (9) and Talli Millican attempt to block during a Class 2A Region IV semifinal match here Friday night at Brenham High School.
Burton’s Kyndal Coufal (left) spikes the ball over the net into a pair of Harper blockers during a Class 2A Region IV semifinal match here Friday night at Brenham High School.
Photo courtesy of Tommy Snow
Burton's Cheyanne Bluntson (6) spikes the ball over the net during a Class 2A Region IV semifinal match against Harper here Friday night at Brenham High School.
Photo courtesy of Tommy Snow
Burton’s Cheyanne Bluntson (6) and Alex Countouriotis reach up to block a spike from Harper’s Callie Koenig (9) during a Class 2A Region IV semifinal match here Friday night at Brenham High School.
Photo courtesy of Tommy Snow
Burton's Alex Countouriotis sets the ball during a Class 2A Region IV semifinal match against Harper here Friday night at Brenham High School.
Photo courtesy of Tommy Snow
With her team one step closer to the Class 2A state semifinals, Burton head coach Katie Kieke is hopeful the Lady Panthers are ready to play this weekend.
Burton earned a 25-9, 25-20, 25-22 sweep of Harper on Friday in a Class 2A Region IV semifinal tilt here at Brenham High School, but Kieke is hoping for a greater sense of urgency Saturday as the Lady Panthers look to punch their ticket to state.
