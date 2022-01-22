Major League Fishing’s Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit kicks off its 2022 season on Jan. 27-30 on Sam Rayburn.
Burton-native Terry Luedtke will be one of the dozen or more Texans that are set to compete for the title.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Major League Fishing’s Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit kicks off its 2022 season on Jan. 27-30 on Sam Rayburn.
Burton-native Terry Luedtke will be one of the dozen or more Texans that are set to compete for the title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.