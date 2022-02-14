The Burton High School powerlifting had a tremendous showing on Thursday at the “Swamp Strength” Invitational at Rice Consolidated High School.
Entering eight lifters, the Panthers left with five medals. Senior Eli Saunders led the way with a first place finish in the 114 boys weight class. His personal record of 820 pounds combined lift puts him atop the Region 4 Division IV in his weight class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.