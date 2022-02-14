Burton Powerlifting

The Burton High School boys and girls powerlifting teams competed at the “Swamp Strength” Invitational on Thursday at Rice Consolidated High School.

 Courtesy Photo

The Burton High School powerlifting had a tremendous showing on Thursday at the “Swamp Strength” Invitational at Rice Consolidated High School.

Entering eight lifters, the Panthers left with five medals. Senior Eli Saunders led the way with a first place finish in the 114 boys weight class. His personal record of 820 pounds combined lift puts him atop the Region 4 Division IV in his weight class.

