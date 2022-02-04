The Burton High School powerlifting team continued its season Wednesday by traveling to Brazos High School.
The Panthers entered five lifters at the meet and walked away with four medals. Leading the way were seniors Eric Flores and Eli Sauders, who finished first and second in their respective weight classes. Sophomore Patrick Tavary (4th - 275) and freshman Colton Broesche (4th - 132) added to the Panthers’ team score. The Panthers finished fifth among the men's team with a final score of 16.
