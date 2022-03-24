Bailey Glaesmann and the Burton High School softball team dominated in six innings for a 13-1 District 26-2A win against Iola on Wednesday night in Iola.
Glaesmann led the Lady Panthers (6-11, 2-3), going 4-for-5 at bat and tallying nine strikeouts in the circle. Her four hits drove in four runs, which started with a triple in the third inning for a 2-0 lead.
