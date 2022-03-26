The Burton High School softball team earned a District 26-2A victory, 9-5, against Mumford on Friday afternoon at Burton High School.
The Lady Panthers (7-11, 3-3) had a total of 11 hits, including doubles from Bailey Glaesmann, Liesha Aguilar, Michaela Wilke, Reagan Roemer and Abigail Lamson. Glaesmann also tallied a triple, going 2-for-3 with for three RBIs.
