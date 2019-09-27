Burton's Cheyanne Bluntson and Kyndal Coufal

Burton’s Cheyanne Bluntson (6) and Kyndal Coufal reach up to block a spike from Iola’s Taylor Nevill (1) during a non-district volleyball game Aug. 13 in Burton.

 Joe Alberico/Banner-Press

The Burton High School volleyball team stayed perfect in District 26-2A play with a 25-3, 25-7, 25-9 victory Friday night over Dime Box.

The Lady Panthers improved to 21-13 and 5-0 in district matches and have now won eight straight games.

