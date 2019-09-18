The Burton High School volleyball team is beginning to pile up victories following a rough start to the season, and the Lady Panthers’ most recent triumph has them atop the District 26-2A standings in the early stages of league play.
Burton traveled to McDade on Tuesday and swept the Lady Bulldogs 25-11, 25-9, 25-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.