“I thought I had been hit in the knee with the pitch.”
When Caleb Fuchs realized he had actually put the ball in play, he tried to stand up and run.
He couldn’t.
Instead, the then-Burton High School junior collapsed inside the Nutrabolt Stadium batter’s box, clutching at his right leg as his life slowly began to change.
Almost one year ago, the now 18-year-old senior, dislocated his knee cap and chipped his femur in the process, effectively ending his junior campaign in Game 1 of the Panthers’ area-around playoff series with Thorndale, and altering his future in Burton red and white.
The freak injury came on a swing late in the Panthers’ 10-0 victory over the Bulldogs on May 9, 2019, in Bryan. Fuchs took a cut on a pitch over the plate, and as he connected, his foot failed to rotate with the rest of his body. The misstep in his torquing motion caused his knee cap to dislocate, rotate to the back of his leg and grind into his femur, removing fragments from the bone.
“I was in pain before I even hit the ground,” Fuchs said. “I knew something was wrong immediately.”
Fuchs would miss Games 2 and 3 of Burton’s series with Thorndale – two losses that ended the Panthers’ impressive season – and soon start a long road to recovery.
“I had surgery at the end of May or early June, and then it was rehabbing for the entire summer,” Fuchs said. “It was something like six or eight weeks of rehabbing my knee … you lose your summer plans with friends, you can’t work and make money; a lot gets taken away from you.”
His surgery, performed at CHI St. Joseph in Bryan, was mostly a cleanup procedure. Although an MRI ruled out structural damage – doctors determined Fuchs’ knee cap had repositioned itself during the injury – several floating bone fragments remained inside his swollen knee and needed to be extracted.
Shortly thereafter, he was relearning to walk and use his legs as a tandem once again.
“It was pretty painful at first; it took me a long time to really wrap my mind around getting my legs right,” he said. “You don’t really realize how much you use your legs until you don’t have one.”
It wasn’t until the midway point of his rehab that Fuchs began to see progress, and by August, he began to contemplate a return to the Burton football team. But without a doctor’s release, he was forced to miss the first month of practices, and wasn’t ready for the team’s season opener on Aug. 30.
By September, his hopes for a return were fading, and come October, were completely gone.
Fuchs began feeling pain in his knee again, and another MRI revealed the presence of three more bone chips.
“It sucked not being out there with some of the boys you’ve played with four years,” Fuchs said upon realizing he’d never play another snap of Burton football. “Being out there and not being out there are two different things. When you’re a part of that team, you’re brothers when you walk through the halls. Not being with those guys anymore and being a part of that group, that hurt.”
And while he ailed physically, both at home and in school, Fuchs said he was forced to deal with rising doubts among his friends and teammates.
“The hardest part for me was me getting hurt in baseball and it taking all summer and most of the fall to get back to where I felt comfortable just standing on my leg, and then having people tell you there was nothing wrong you,” Fuchs recalled. “After two surgeries, they looked at me and told me there was nothing wrong with me.”
That doubt drove Fuchs to come back stronger than ever, and upped his efforts during his rehabilitation process.
“There were a lot of lessons learned,” he continued. “You can go to school with kids your entire life, and the moment you get hurt and they’re doing better than you, just to see those people look down on me and say that I wasn’t hurt, it kind of tore me apart.
“So I had something to prove to them … if only just for me … to show them that I could do it.”
With plenty of time to recover before Burton’s spring baseball campaign, Fuchs completed his rehab and got back into playing shape. And by the time the Panthers opened practices, Fuchs was dressed and ready to go.
“It meant a lot to me just to be able to get back on the field,” he said. “I needed that for me.”
Although he felt “100-percent ready,” Burton head coach Zack Zorn took a cautious approach with Fuchs, opting to keep the natural outfielder out of the defensive lineup while strictly using him as a designated hitter.
“He just wanted to make sure my knee would hold up, and wanted to make sure I had my confidence up; he wanted to ease me back into it,” Fuchs said of Zorn’s plan. “At first I was pretty mad about it, but I came to terms with it. I realized this was best for the team. And I didn’t mind being out there hitting for somebody.”
Fuchs would finally get his chance to compete his comeback in early March, sharing time at first base and left field, and putting his body to the test.
“Once I got out there on the field and they put me in a position to catch a baseball in the outfield, I knew I was OK,” he said. “It took me going out there and doing it once; from then on I had no doubt in my knee.”
And just as Fuchs and the Panthers began finding their comfort zone (Burton was 9-2 in non-district play), things would fall apart once again.
On March 13, the University Interscholastic League, the governing body for Texas high school athletics, suspended all spring activities due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Several Panthers remained optimistic the UIL would restart the season later in the spring, and the team would hold a handful of off-campus, player-only practices in the days following the suspension.
But on Friday, following Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to cancel the rest of the in-person school year, the UIL followed suit by ending the rest of the spring sports season.
“I’m frustrated, and mad and sad at the same time,” Fuchs said. “To me, it still doesn’t feel real. But it is real; I will never step foot on that baseball field again as a Burton Panther. And there’s nothing I can do about it.”
Like his fellow classmates and teammates, both at Burton High School and around the state, Fuchs must now focus on the future. He will enroll at Blinn College this fall and plans to transfer to Texas A&M in two years to pursue a degree in animal science. He hopes to one day find a career in agriculture.
In the meantime, however, he’s left with an empty feeling brought on by a strange 12 months.
“When you think about all of the lasts I’ve already had because of my injury … no football no more baseball … and all of the lasts I’m going to miss like our senior trip, prom and our graduation, that really hurts; it sucks,” Fuchs said. “It sucks knowing that you probably won’t get to walk across the stage. From the time you’re in pre-K and kindergarten you look forward to that. You count down the years and you start dreaming of walking across that stage. Not getting to do that is sad and depressing. And not just for me; a lot of the seniors were looking forward to graduating high school, to be able to say they did all the work and earned the right to graduate from high school.
“That’s something we’ll never have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.