Although his baseball future is cemented, Cash Callahan is still missing his baseball present.
The Burton High School senior, a four-year athlete in Panther baseball (and basketball and football programs) is one of many area athletes missing out on the precious few months of high school athletics that remain
Although Callahan, a talented hitter, shortstop and right-handed pitcher, will attend and play for Blinn College next fall and spring, there’s still plenty of “what if” going around in the Callahan household.
“It’s crazy. We thought it was just going to be this little thing, and it’s escalated into something absolutely huge,” he said. “The spring comes around and you just start thinking about your senior season, and then you’re getting ready to dive right into the middle of it and the UIL (University Interscholastic League) shuts everything down.
“It sucks.”
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the UIL, the governing body of Texas high school athletics, suspended all sports in mid-March, just days before baseball and softball teams across the state were preparing for district competition.
The shutdown is especially tough for Callahan and the Panthers, who were enjoying a 9-2 record before the suspension. Burton had its sights set on a fourth straight District 26-2A championship behind a strong core of seniors and underclassmen.
“We definitely started off pretty hot,” Callahan said. “And whenever you start off pretty hot, you tend to look at your future, and we definitely thought we had a bright future. We were looking at the beginning of the season and thinking ‘This is about to be a long road,’ and then it just gets cut off.
“Now we’re just hoping and praying with everything we have that we’ll be able to get back out there.”
For now, Callahan says his days are filled with conversations with his friends and teammates, home workouts and tough decisions between distractions and homework.
Burton ISD, as is the case with most – if not all – schools in the state, is currently educating its students through online lessons and coursework, and adjustment Callahan says is tough, but also a glimpse at what awaits him.
“You wake up, you go get something to eat and it’s like ‘Do I want to do this, or do I want to do homework?’ It’s definitely teaching me a lot of self discipline,” he said. “It’s a lot like college. There’s more freedom … you aren’t always going to be in a classroom. This is definitely an adjustment, but a good one.”
Burton and Brenham ISD students have not seen the inside of their school since March 6, when both districts closed their doors for spring break. What was supposed to be five-day break from school turned into a 10-day vacation when breaks were pushed to March 20. On Monday, decisions were made in Washington County to keep schools closed indefinitely.
“The first week or two I wasn’t missing it; I was thinking ‘Man, this is kind of nice,’” Callahan said. “But I do miss being in the classroom and being with my friends.
“Going to such a small school, we have a really strong bond. I literally know every single person at our school, and because of that, we have such a strong energy and a strong bond. I really miss that.”
With some extra time on his hands, Callahan spoke with The Banner-Press in more detail about life, baseball and COVID-19:
When did you first get introduced/start playing the game of baseball? And what made you fall in love with it?
I first got introduced to baseball when I was about five years old. When I was little, I fell in love with the game from winning. But as I grew older, what caught my attention more and more was how humbling baseball is. One second you’re smashing balls off the fence, and the next you can’t even make contact in batting practice. To me, that was really brought so much love toward this game; because it not only humbles you, but it’s so much more rewarding when you do something good.
How has the game of baseball/playing for Burton/sports in general shaped your life and who you are?
Playing sports for me was a big deal. When I was growing up I didn’t watch cartoons or kid shows; I watched sports. I wanted nothing else but to play sports. So growing up and growing up through sports as well has made me the person I am today.
What’s the proudest moment you’ve had during your sports career?
My proudest moment during my athletic career was how we were all able to bond outside of school. We all would go to the field and get extra work in, and that to me says something about the group of guys I play with.
What are your feelings toward losing the last few months of your high school athletics career?
I have mixed emotions about my last season coming to an end. I’m ready to start my career at Blinn, but barely getting a small taste of my senior season crushes me.
What are your thoughts on the coronavirus crisis?
I think the virus should be taken seriously and people should watch what they touch and where they touch things and people.
What are you missing most right now?
I think the most I’m missing out on right now is being with my teammates. Of course I want to be playing baseball, but just being at practice and continuously building that bond between one another is something I will always take with me when I leave Burton.
