After falling two wins shy of a Class 2A volleyball state championship in November, Alex Countouriotis planned to end her senior year of high school with a successful softball season.
Thanks to COVID-19, she’ll come up short on that front, too.
The 17-year-old Lady Panther is licking her wounds following the announcement that schools across the state and nation, including Burton High School, would not return to their respective campuses for the remainder of the school year. This was eventually followed by a ruling handed down by the University Interscholastic League that spring sports would be permanently canceled for 2020.
“I’ve been real devastated by not being able to play again,” Countouriotis told The Banner-Press. “It might not have been my sport, but it still got me out on the field; it helped me bond with teammates and gave me memories that I’ll no longer be able to make.”
Countouriotis and her teammates had played through their non-district schedule and had just gotten a taste of district play when the UIL paused the spring season for all sports on March 13. Although she shared a widespread optimism the season would continue at some point,
Then, on April 17, those high hopes were transformed into low feelings.
“I tried to keep a positive attitude and kept thinking we’d be able to go back,” she said. “When we found out we wouldn’t, it really hurt me. It just made me rethink everything. I had so many thoughts of going back and playing one last game with my teammates. And how it just kind of ended without any notice, it’s crazy to think about how fast you can lose something you’ve been looking forward to for four years.
“But I really did think we were going to go back. I thought we were going to have a couple more games.”
With that possibility now eliminated, Countouriotis is left to lean on the positives of a brilliant conclusion to her run as a Burton volleyball player.
The Lady Panthers capped a District 26-2A championship season with a trip to the state final four, their second trip in three seasons. Burton tallied a 34-16 record before bowing out in the state semifinals to top-ranked Crawford in four sets.
Countouriotis was motor that kept the Lady Panther attack moving, as she excelled as the team’s main distributor with a robust 1,123 set assists to go with 80 kills, 79 aces, 72 blocks and 53 digs.
Her efforts were rewarded with her first selection to the Texas Girls Coaches Association all-state first-team, along with a first-team nod in District 26-2A.
“Thinking of it now, it really does help soften the blow,” Countouriotis said of the success of volleyball season. “At least we got to have those moments earlier in the year. And I’m really glad we got to finish out volleyball. But it’s still hard not getting to finish out a sport you’ve committed your last year to.
“Softball was suppose to help me get over the heartbreak of how our volleyball season ended.”
With competitive sports no longer in her future (she’ll attend Blinn College in the fall to being her pursuit of a sports medicine degree), Countouriotis says she’s currently learning lessons many of her teammates and classmates have absorbed in recent weeks.
“I’ve learned not to take things for granted,” she said. “I know everybody has been saying this, but really play every game like it’s your last. And I hope all of the future athletes, the younger athletes … I hope they’re listening. This could happen to you at any time. Nobody knows. Give your all in practice and during games, because every day could be your last.”
Countouriotis has taken to Burton’s shift to online coursework well. When she’s not driving between Burton and Brenham to visit her parents and to lend a hand in babysitting her younger siblings, she’s burying her head in homework. But the distractions have done little to quell her desire for a sense of normalcy.
“I miss school; I miss everything about school,” she admitted. “I miss my friends, the teachers, having lunch with everybody. I’m not going to have that anymore. That’s probably one of the hardest things about all of this.
“I miss going to school and being in class with everybody. I miss having class with all of my people. Now I’m having class with myself in my room.”
Although she’s not counting on it, there is a chance Countouriotis and the rest of Burton’s senior class could regain some of what it has lost before the year is over. Burton High School Principal Matt Wamble recently conducted a meeting with his seniors through Zoom, a digital video-messaging service, to discuss plans for a possible live graduation. That could happen on May 22, but all dates are tentative.
Still, the loss of sports, prom and the uncertainty of graduation has disrupted Countouriotis’ vision of what her senior year was supposed to be.
“It’s hard because it gets stripped away from you so fast, and you don’t even have any time to adjust to it,” she said. “We all had these ideas in our heads of what senior year was going to look like, and now that’s not what this year has been for us.
“It’s devastating; it really is. It hurts.”
