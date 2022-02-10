Burton High School senior Waylon Hinze was selected to the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 2A all-state football second team.
During the 2021 District 13-2A season, Hinze, a middle linebacker for the Panthers, compiled a total of 29 tackles, one sack and three tackles for loss. He was named the district's defensive player of the year and received academic all-district honors.
