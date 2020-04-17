Having come to terms with what he can and can’t control, Cade Weiss is living his best life.
Though he’d much rather be playing baseball and finishing out his high school days with friends, the Burton senior is finding other ways to fill a suddenly wide-open schedule.
And he’s just fine with that.
“What’s happening right now … it’s out of our control,” Weiss told The Banner-Press. “There’s nothing we can do about it. It’s sad, it’s heartbreaking, but you just have to move on and find new things to look forward to.”
While Weiss hasn’t given up hope that the University Interscholastic League (UIL) will issue a resumption of play for all spring sports (Texas athletics have been suspended since mid-March due to COVID-19), he isn’t counting on it.
What he is counting on, however, is his future. As of January, when Burton last revealed class rankings, Weiss was in line for valedictorian status. While that could change when the Panther seniors graduate in May, it won’t change Weiss’ future.
He’s headed to Texas A&M University in the fall, where he plans to study wildlife and fishery sciences. He hopes to one day manage wildlife populations or work in some other outdoor capacity, a career he knows requires a dedication to textbooks and homework.
So while he’s found time to get in a few at-home baseball workouts, and hunt and fish, he’s keeping his priorities straight.
“School comes first,” he said. “It’s what my mom always taught me: ‘Your grades come first, because that is what will help you find a good job one day.’”
Weiss admitted he’s enjoyed the structure-free nature of learning at home, which has allowed him to complete his work at his own pace and divvy up his remaining free time however he chooses. But a sliver of that time is still spent missing the hallways of his high school.
“It’s tough. I’m not a huge fan of school – I don’t know if anybody is – but I miss my friends and sports … I miss the camaraderie,” he said. “But at the same time, I do like the free time.
“I’m just appreciating my time and not taking things for granted. My self-discipline has gotten a lot better … I’m working out at home, and just kind of being left to myself. Times like these can be better for your mind and also for your body.”
Weiss also said he’s using the time away from school to better himself through reading more books, expanding his knowledge and spending more time with family, areas he says are often sacrificed in exchange for a full day of school and athletics.
“We’ve pretty much been gifted more time for the important things in our lives,” he said. “And if you’re not using this time to better yourself, or to improve your relationships with friends and family, what are you really doing?”
While he continues to make the most of a bizarre situation, Weiss still longs for what has been a constant in his life for as long as he can remember.
The football and baseball standout hasn’t gone without athletics since he was a child, and the abrupt ending to baseball has been a rather anticlimactic finale to his playing days.
“It’s weird, because I’ve played baseball with the same two or three guys since I was a child, probably since I was nine years old,” he said. “Sports become such an ingrained part of your life. It would suck to see it end like this. If this virus cancels everything, it’s such an unexpected ending.
“But like I said before, you can’t control it. This shutdown is for our health and our safety. And if it’s to save lives or keep others from getting sick, it’s for the best.”
Weiss’ understanding of the seriousness of COVID-19 has evolved over the past month.
In the days following the UIL’s decision to pause spring sports, the Burton baseball team joined together for an off-campus, coach-free practice in Brenham. At the time, several Panthers, including Weiss, voiced optimism their season would continue, while also downplaying the seriousness of the virus. Those practices eventually ceased, and weeks later, Weiss said his outlook has changed.
“I was thinking it wasn’t that serious then, but once you really started watching the news and getting a real understanding of what was going on … I realized I hadn’t taken it as seriously as I should have,” said Weiss. “Now you see everything that’s happening, and how it’s even affected our community and our county, and it’s like ‘Whoa.’
“This has become a situation where it’s not just about you; it’s about the people around you. We aren’t sitting at home right now just to keep ourselves safe, but to also keep everyone else healthy, too. My fear is bringing it home not knowing I have it. What if I give it to my parents, or give it to my grandparents? You could give it to somebody it could hurt more than you. These are the things we have to consider, now, and the reasons why we have to treat this thing seriously.”
With some extra time on his hands, Weiss spoke with The Banner-Press in more detail about life, sports and COVID-19:
When did you first get introduced/start playing the game of baseball? And what made you fall in love with it?
I was five when I was first introduced to baseball, and I fell in love with it. I loved the team aspect and how I was always held accountable by the team. It always brought the best out of me knowing that if I made a mistake, it would effect my teammates.
How has the game of baseball/playing for Brenham/sports in general shaped your life and who you are?
The game of baseball has played a major role in shaping me into who I am today. The game is humbling and has ups and downs that you have to battle through. Baseball reflects life; you go through a bad time (a slump) and you have to work hard to get back to the successful state you desire to be in.
What’s the proudest moment you’ve had during your sports career?
My proudest moment was pitching a complete-game shutout against Iola to win district my junior year. Our defense played extremely well behind me and we hit the ball well. It felt as if everything fell into place and success was inevitable.
What are your feelings toward losing the last few months of your high school athletics career?
It’s bitter. Knowing that me and my fellow seniors last year to play together might be taken away is mentally defeating. However, we are staying positive and putting in extra work so when we get that second chance we can make it worthwhile.
What are your thoughts on the coronavirus crisis?
I think it is a very serious matter that should not be taken lightly. I think we should follow the rules set in place by our president and governor to stop the spread as quickly as possible so we can get back to our normal lives.
What are you missing most right now?
I miss being around my team most of all. We are a tight-knit group and I know this time off won’t change that. We’re trying our best to stay active and communicate, but it’s not the same as being together as a team.
