Trinity Valley Community College hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 7.2 seconds remaining to top the Blinn College men’s basketball team 86-83 Wednesday night at the Kruse Center in Brenham.
The Buccaneers are now 6-5 overall and 0-1 in Region XIV play.
Updated: December 2, 2021 @ 6:46 pm
