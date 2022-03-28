The Washington County Chamber of Commerce is holding its Second Annual Chamber Classic Golf Tournament on Friday, April 29, at the Brenham Country Club.
Spots for teams of four are almost full, and sponsorship opportunities are also available. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. and the tournament will start at noon. Businesses can also support with a tent sponsor, which includes a tent on the course, handing out promotional products or information and finding creative ways to interact with the players.
