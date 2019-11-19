After a successful season, the Cubette volleyball team has raked in a wealth of District 19-5A honors.

Released Monday, Cubette junior hitter Abby Clayton was named 19-5A’s Most Valuable Offensive Player. Freshman hitter Brooke Bentke, senior setter Gabi Workman and defensive specialist junior Alyssa Pauler were first team selections. Brenham junior Jenna Hardy and senior Allison Meisner were chosen for the second team, while seniors Haley Santleben and Chloe Tanner earned honorable mention recognition.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.