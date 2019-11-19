Brenham’s Abby Clayton (4) attempts to spike the ball past the outstretched arms of Kingwood Park’s Alia Williams during a Class 5A bi-district playoff match Tuesday at Cypress Park High School. Clayton has been named District 19-5A’s offensive MVP for the 2019 season after recording 294 kills this season.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Brenham freshman hitter Brooke Bentke (22) sends a kill past Rudder’s Jewels Neason during a District 19-5A volleyball match here Oct. 9.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Brenham’s Gabi Workman sets the ball during a District 19-5A match against Katy Paetow here Sept. 20 at Brenham High School.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Brenham’s Alyssa Pauler (center) hits the ball on a serve during a District 19-5A volleyball match against Rudder here Oct. 8 at Brenham High School.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Brenham’s Jenna Hardy tips the ball over the net during a District 19-5A volleyball match against Rudder here Oct. 8 at Brenham High School.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Brenham's Allison Meisner spikes the ball during a District 19-5A volleyball match against Rudder here Oct. 8 at Brenham High School.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Brenham’s Haley Santleben (18) and Chloe Tanner attempt a block during a Class 5A bi-district playoff match against Kingwood Park on Nov. 5 at Cypress Park High School.
After a successful season, the Cubette volleyball team has raked in a wealth of District 19-5A honors.
Released Monday, Cubette junior hitter Abby Clayton was named 19-5A’s Most Valuable Offensive Player. Freshman hitter Brooke Bentke, senior setter Gabi Workman and defensive specialist junior Alyssa Pauler were first team selections. Brenham junior Jenna Hardy and senior Allison Meisner were chosen for the second team, while seniors Haley Santleben and Chloe Tanner earned honorable mention recognition.
