The Blinn College baseball team dropped a 9-5 decision against Region XIV South foe Coastal Bend College on Thursday in Beeville.
Blinn led twice during the ball game, grabbing a 2-1 lead in the top of the second and a 3-2 edge in the third, but Coastal Bend scored twice in its half of the third and put together a five-run fifth to pull ahead for good.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.