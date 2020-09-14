Senior Cubette Madison Coskey (front) runs the course at Brenham High School during the program’s annual Brenham Hillacious Invitiational here Saturday. Coskey finished 10th during the eight-team race with a time of 20 minutes, 22.7 seconds.
Senior Cub Will Brisco (front) leads teammate and freshman Hunter Fleetwood as the they run the course at Brenham High School during the program's annual Brenham Hillacious Invitiational here Saturday.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Junior Cub Michael Holder runs the course at Brenham High School during the program’s annual Brenham Hillacious Invitiational here Saturday.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Freshman Cubette Madeline Zschech (center) runs the course at Brenham High School during the program's annual Brenham Hillacious Invitiational here Saturday.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Sophomore Cubette Arcelia Lopez runs the course at Brenham High School during the program's annual Brenham Hillacious Invitiational here Saturday.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
