Kyndal Coufal is known around Burton as many things.
She’s a multiple Class 2A all-state and all-district volleyball player; the starting catcher for the Lady Panther softball team; and she’s also a Blinn College pledge, where she hopes to continue her volleyball career in the fall.
But as of late, stuck at home (due to the COVID-19 outbreak) and looking to fill the time while, Coufal has been making the most of a couple other labels: fledgling baker and woodsmith.
“I’ve been baking — a lot,” the 18-year-old told The Banner-Press. “Bread, banana bread, brownies … I’m making a lit bit of everything and just trying to stay busy.”
That’s been the name of the game for all of Washington County’s spring athletes, who have been indefinitely sidelined since mid-March. Burton ISD, like all other Texas schools, shut down its campuses last month and moved to an online learning plan.
Coufal has been front loading her weeks with coursework, completing it, and then spending her hard-earned free time in the kitchen. A craft passed down to her from recipes devised by her mother and grandmother, Coufal has been an active participant in the Washington County Fair’s baking competitions.
And when she’s not crafting her next pastry, she’s sanding, painting wood to create jewelry holders and other wood-based masterpieces.
“All of this stuff helps pass the time,” she said.
For as long as she can remember, time has passed rather quickly for Coufal, as sports typically dominate her school year.
Coufal is a four-year participant in both volleyball and softball, and she admitted the sudden vacation from sports has been tough to enjoy.
“I’m missing the girls, the coaches and just being out there with all of them,” said Coufal. “I kind of hold onto that hope that we will play our last game. It’s disappointing, but I think it’s something that’s in God’s hands.”
Coufal excels on the softball diamond, but volleyball is far and away her preferred domain.
The Lady Panthers capped a District 26-2A championship season with a trip to the state final four, their second trip in three seasons. Burton tallied a 34-16 record, and Coufal was again a driving force at the net.
She was named to the TGCA All-State roster for the second straight season and second time overall, after posting team highs in kills (612), digs (620) and blocks (95).
While Coufal said her heart “hurts for (Burton seniors) like Alea Smith and Cash Callahan, who live and breath softball and baseball in the spring,” she’s relieved her senior-year-memories will at the very least be anchored by a successful volleyball finale.
“We had an amazing volleyball season, and I’m just relieved we were able to finish it considering what’s going on now,” she said. “If this happened to us during volleyball season, I don’t know how I would’ve handled that.”
It wasn’t long after Burton’s volleyball campaign came to an end that Coufal would learn just how close COVID-19 was to reaching the United States.
In her world economics class, Coufal and her classmates spent time observing the spread of the virus in Wuhan, China, where world scientists believe COVID-19 originated. But even with a first-hand sneak peek at the U.S.’s next pandemic, Coufal conceded she is guilty of not taking the virus seriously at first.
“I think everyone kind of took it with a grain of salt,” she said. “I remember acting like any kid who thinks that they know anything; I was telling people, ‘It’s just the flu.’
“But when our schools finally shut down, and I started watching the news for updates, I realized this is something that’s real. People are sick, people are dying.”
The reality of the situation not only had implications on Coufal’s present, but also her future. Her college plans include a degree in nursing, but Coufal said the virus’ impact on the nation’s healthcare system and its workers prompted a sitdown with her parents.
Healthcare professionals across the country have spoken out through various platforms on the difficulties and dangers COVID-19 has dealt the U.S.’s healthcare infrastructure.
“At first it scared me,” Coufal said. “My parents sat down and talked to me and asked me, “Does this change your mind about what you want to do in the future?’
“But honestly, it only encourages me to pursue nursing even more. It makes me want to help others even more.”
Although Coufal’s potential career in nursing is still some years away, it’s that future that she says today’s COVID-19 prevention rules and guidelines are aiming to preserve.
“Yeah, it stinks we’re not having our lasts as seniors … prom, graduation, senior trip … but I’d rather stay inside and not enjoy those last things than infect someone’s grandparents or children,” she said. “These are sacrifices you have to make for the betterment of others and to make sure we can all get past this thing.”
