The Brenham High School football team continued its performance off the field as 27 players were named to the 19-5A academic all-district team.
The seniors named to the academic all-district team are: Brant Bender, Jathynn Bennett, Blane Bolcerek, Justin Garza, Lance Maxie, Matthew Proeung, Xavier Harris, Blake Jones, T’Ondrick Johnson, Nik Kiesz, Jordan Mathis, Devin Murithi, Zach Resendez, Steven Stackhouse, Kobe Washington and Kaden Watts.
