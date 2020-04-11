Brenham High School head football coach Eliot Allen unveiled the Cubs’ 2020 schedule through his Twitter account Wednesday, a sign of optimism that Texas will have high school football this fall.
Brenham ISD has been shut down since mid-March due to COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, and no return date has been issued for this school year. All spring sports have been subsequently suspended.
Along with the schedule, Allen posted: “At some point, we will get back to normal. Hang in there and we’ll be playing again before you know it.”
The Cubs will open the season against Magnolia West for the third straight year, as the Mustangs will visit Cub Stadium on Friday, Aug. 28. West has defeated Brenham in the teams’ previous two meetings (in Brenham and at Magnolia).
In a deviation from the previous two seasons, the Cubs will travel to Magnolia High in Week 2 to face the Bulldogs. Brenham will then close out its pre-district schedule with Bryan in a rare Thursday bout on Sept. 10 at Merrill Green Stadium.
After a bye week, the Cubs will open District 19-5A action on the road at Leander Glenn on Friday, Sept. 25. Brenham will then host Georgetown East View on Friday, Oct. 2. The remainder of the Cubs schedule is as follows: Bastrop at Brenham on Oct. 9; Brenham at Pflugerville Connally on Oct. 15; Elgin at Brenham on Oct. 23; Brenham at Cedar Creek on Oct. 30; Leander Rouse at Brenham on Nov. 6.
The Cubs dropped Waller and Houston Heights from their non-district schedule, while Pflugerville Weiss and Marble Falls departed 19-5A following the UIL’s bi-annual district realignment earlier this year. Pflugerville Connally and Leander Rouse took their place.
Brenham finished 10-3 in Allen's second year at the helm in 2019, and captured the 19-5A championship with a 6-1 record following a tie-breaking victory over Weiss in the regular-season finale. The Cubs then went on to the Class 5A Division II Region IV semifinal round for the second straight year, where they fell 47-32 to Calallen for a second consecutive season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.