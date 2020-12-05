Cub wide receiver making senior year one to remember

Brenham wide receiver Cam Richardson hauls in a pass and races toward the end zone en route to a 72-yard touchdown during a District 13-5A football game against Leander Rouse here Nov. 6 at Cub Stadium.
Brenham wide receiver Cam Richardson hauls in a pass and races toward the end zone en route to a 72-yard touchdown during a District 13-5A football game against Leander Rouse here Nov. 6 at Cub Stadium.
Derek Hall/Banner-Press
Brenham wide receiver Cam Richardson (right) hauls in a 22-yard touchdown pass in front of a Magnolia West defender during a non-district football game Friday night at Cub Stadium.
Derek Hall/Banner-Press
Brenham’s Cam Richardson (16) looks for running room as Eric Hemphill attempts to block Magnolia’s Garrison Hefner during a non-district football game Friday night at Bulldog Stadium in Magnolia.
Derek Hall/Banner-Press
Brenham backup quarterback Rylan Wooten (left) and senior wide receiver Cam Richardson after Wooten scored on a 37-yard touchdown run during Friday’s game in Bastrop.
Noe Castellanos would regularly spot then-junior Cameron Richardson disrupting team meetings with side chatter and refrained from scolding the wide receiver.
“They weren’t goof-off conversations,” the Brenham High School receivers coach said of Richardson’s talks with then-senior pass catchers Yann Toussom, Jackson Mueller and Trey Britton. “He was that guy who was always hanging out with those guys in the film room and you would see them having little side talks; and what you could see was that Cam was picking their brains about why they did things a certain way, or how they ran a route or found space to make a catch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.