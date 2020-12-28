Brenham, TX (77834)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.