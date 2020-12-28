Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Brenham’s girls basketball fell 76-48 to Waller in a rescheduled district tilt on Monday.
The Cubettes fall 1-10 overall and 0-4 in District 19-5A. Waller, 5-3 overall and 1-1 in district play, quickly took control of the game with a 6-2 lead, gaining momentum and taking advantage of each turnover from Brenham.
