The Brenham High School girls basketball team endured a 68-28 loss to District 19-5A counterpart Magnolia West on Friday to finish its season in Magnolia.
Only three players scored for the Cubettes (2-17, 1-11 19-5A), led by sophomore guard Arianna Lewis’ 16 points. Freshman Halle Scheel followed with 10.
