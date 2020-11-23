Brenham’s Arianah Lewis (11) is hit by Cedar Ridge defender Alex Neimeth as she attempts a layup during a non-district basketball game here Monday afternoon at Brenham High School. The sophomore guard, alongside teammate and freshman guard, paced the Cubettes with a team-high seven points during Brenham’s 71-28 loss.
Brenham's Halle Scheel (3) attempts to shoot over Cedar Ridge's Malaysia DePrisco during a non-district basketball game here Monday afternoon at Brenham High School.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Brenham's Alexis Thomas shoots a 3-pointer during a non-district basketball game against Cedar Ridge here Monday afternoon at Brenham High School.
