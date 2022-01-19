The Brenham High School girls soccer team earned its second District 19-5A win with a 3-0 shutout of Waller on Tuesday night at Cub Stadium.

Brenham sophomore Madeline Zschech had the first goal of the night midway through the second half with a volley to the top right corner of the net off a corner kick. Senior Sydney Lane scored a few minutes later on a free kick from the 25-yard line.

