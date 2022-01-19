Brenham’s Lauryn Wells (right) celebrates her 25-yard goal with teammates Robin Aguilar (23) and Erin Acker during a District 19-5A tilt against Waller on Tuesday night at Cub Stadium. The Cubettes won 3-0.
Brenham’s Lauryn Wells (right) celebrates her 25-yard goal with teammates Robin Aguilar (23) and Erin Acker during a District 19-5A tilt against Waller on Tuesday night at Cub Stadium. The Cubettes won 3-0.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Brenham's Jimena Vasquez (26) controls the ball during a District 19-5A tilt against Waller on Tuesday night at Cub Stadium.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Brenham's Diana Gray (right) battles for the ball during a District 19-5A tilt against Waller on Tuesday night at Cub Stadium.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Brenham's Sonia Lopez (10) challenges a defender during a District 19-5A tilt against Waller on Tuesday night at Cub Stadium.
The Brenham High School girls soccer team earned its second District 19-5A win with a 3-0 shutout of Waller on Tuesday night at Cub Stadium.
Brenham sophomore Madeline Zschech had the first goal of the night midway through the second half with a volley to the top right corner of the net off a corner kick. Senior Sydney Lane scored a few minutes later on a free kick from the 25-yard line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.