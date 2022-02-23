The Brenham High School softball team suffered its first District 19-5A loss of the season to Waller, 6-2, on Tuesday night in Waller.
The Lady Bulldogs earned the early lead with a run in the first inning and two in the third. The Cubettes (5-4, 1-1) scored in the top of the third frame to tie the bout after sophomore Halle Scheel hit an RBI triple, allowing freshman Avery Maurer to take home.
