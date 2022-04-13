It was a similar game for Brenham High School’s matchup against Katy Jordan earlier this season, scoring 11 runs, but this time for a shutout, 11-0, on Tuesday night in Katy.
The Cubettes (18-8-2, 8-5 District 19-5A) capped off the game in the sixth inning, scoring four runs for the run rule. Sophomore Della Jasinski allowed two hits in a complete-game showing in the circle, and tallied one walk and nine strikeouts.
