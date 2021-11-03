The Brenham High School volleyball team won the Class 5A bi-district championship game over Montgomery, 25-19, 25-11, 25-23, on Tuesday night at Patricia E. Paetow High School. The Cubettes advance to the area round to play Pflugerville Hendrickson at 6 p.m. Friday in Giddings.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Brenham's Kaylen Kruse (1) attempts a kill during the Class 5A bi-district playoff bout against Montgomery on Tuesday night in Katy.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Brenham's Brooke Bentke (22) spikes the ball during the Class 5A bi-district playoff bout against Montgomery on Tuesday night in Katy.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Brenham's Charli Crowson (16) tips the ball over the net during the Class 5A bi-district playoff bout against Montgomery on Tuesday night in Katy.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Brenham libero Kristen Kuehn serves the ball during the Class 5A bi-district playoff bout against Montgomery on Tuesday night in Katy.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Brenham's Lillie Thibodeaux (left) and Brooke Bentke (22) jump for a block during the Class 5A bi-district playoff bout against Montgomery on Tuesday night in Katy.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Brenham's Brooke Benkte (left) passes the ball during the Class 5A bi-district playoff bout against Montgomery on Tuesday night in Katy.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Brenham's Charli Crowson (16) sets the ball during the Class 5A bi-district playoff bout against Montgomery on Tuesday night in Katy.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
The Brenham High School volleyball team celebrates its Class 5A bi-district playoff victory over Montgomery on Tuesday night in Katy.
KATY — The Brenham High School girls volleyball led by one, 19-18, in the first set of the Class 5A bi-district playoff championship against Montgomery.
Sophomore defensive specialist Sienna Kelm saved a ball on the oncoming serve that was going deep out of bounds to set up junior outside hitter Brooke Benkte for the kill. The Cubettes then pulled away with the set win and finished off the bout with a sweep, 25-19, 25-11, 25-23, Tuesday night at Patricia E. Paetow High School.
