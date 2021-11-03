KATY — The Brenham High School girls volleyball led by one, 19-18, in the first set of the Class 5A bi-district playoff championship against Montgomery.

Sophomore defensive specialist Sienna Kelm saved a ball on the oncoming serve that was going deep out of bounds to set up junior outside hitter Brooke Benkte for the kill. The Cubettes then pulled away with the set win and finished off the bout with a sweep, 25-19, 25-11, 25-23, Tuesday night at Patricia E. Paetow High School.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.