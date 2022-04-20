The Brenham High School softball team battled through a pitcher’s duel during its District 19-5A bout, and came out with a 2-1 win against Bryan Rudder on Tuesday night at Alumni Field.
Both teams were scoreless the first four innings before the Cubettes (19-8-2, 10-5) got on the board in the bottom of the fifth when Della Jasinski drove in a run on a sacrifice fly. On defense, Jasinski pitched a complete game for two hits, one earned run, two walks and 14 strikeouts.
