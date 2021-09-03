The Brenham High School volleyball team’s third District 19-5A win came against Magnolia High — the same team that knocked the Cubettes out of the playoffs last season in the Class 5A Region III quarterfinals.
The Cubettes (20-9, 3-0) came out with a victory, 16-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23, against the Lady Bulldogs on Friday in Magnolia. Junior Brooke Bentke led the team with a double-double, tallying 15 kills and 16 digs. Charli Crowson also had a double-double with 13 kills and 21 assists.
