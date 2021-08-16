Brenham’s Brooke Bentke (22) spikes the ball during a non-district matchup against Katy Taylor on Aug.10 here at Brenham High School. Bentke was named to the all-tournament team at the Westwood Tournament on Saturday in Austin.
The Brenham and Burton volleyball teams finished their first tournaments of the season after competing in brackets at the Westwood Tournament on Saturday in Austin.
The Cubettes (6-2) won the consolation title in the gold bracket (first- and second-place teams in pool one through four) and Brooke Bentke was named to the all-tournament team. Bentke led the Cubettes in kills for all three matchups Saturday, finishing with a total of 31, and in digs for the first two games with 31 as well.
