LEFT TOP: Brenham goalkeeper Ana Aguado (center) catches the ball during the District 19-5A opener against Magnolia West on Tuesday night at Cub Stadium. LEFT BOTTOM: Brenham’s Madeline Zschech (8) passes the ball. RIGHT: Brenham’s Sonia Lopez (10) scores after making her way past the Magnolia West goalkeeper.
Brenham’s Sonia Lopez (left) celebrates after scoring with teammate Madeline Zschech during the District 19-5A opener against Magnolia West on Tuesday night at Cub Stadium.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Brenham goalkeeper Ana Aguado (center) catches the ball during the District 19-5A opener against Magnolia West on Tuesday night at Cub Stadium.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Brenham's Kaitlyn Lewis controls the ball during the District 19-5A opener against Magnolia West on Tuesday night at Cub Stadium.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Brenham’s Madeline Zschech (8) passes the ball during the District 19-5A opener against Magnolia West on Tuesday night at Cub Stadium.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Brenham's Robin Aguilar (23) dribbles during the District 19-5A opener against Magnolia West on Tuesday night at Cub Stadium.
Following a winless home tournament, the Brenham High School girls soccer team came back for a 2-1 victory in its District 19-5A opener against Magnolia West on Tuesday night at Cub Stadium.
West started the game with a goal just after kickoff, but the Cubettes (1-4, 1-0) responded with a goal in the 30th minute from Sonia Lopez, who managed to dribble past the goalkeeper to tap the ball into the net. Tied at 1-all in the second half, Brenham scored again off a free-kick header.
