The Brenham High School girls soccer team won the 2022 Gulf Coast Classic tournament on Saturday, finishing with a 4-1 victory against Corpus Christi Carroll in Corpus Christi.
The Cubettes, who are now 4-5 overall and 1-0 in District 19-5A, earned the championship with two goals from senior Sonia Lopez and two from sophomore Madeline Zschech. Brenham senior Lauryn Wells was named the tournament’s most valuable player.
