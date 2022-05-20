Brenham’s Ethan Jezierski walks back towards the after being struck out by Cougar pitcher Ryland Urbanczyk in Game 2 of the regional quarterfinals against College Station Friday at Fireman’s Park. Urbanczyk left many Cub hitters frustrated, as he struck out nine and retired 15 straight hitters to force Game 3.
Derek Hall/Banner-Press
Brenham first baseman Gunner Gee makes a diving stop down the line in Game 2 of the regional quarterfinals against College Station Friday at Fireman’s Park.
Derek Hall/Banner-Press
Brenham shortstop Rylan Wooten collects the ball at second base while trying to turn a double play in Game 2 of the regional quarterfinals against College Station Friday at Fireman’s Park.
Derek Hall/Banner-Press
Brenham second baseman Brandt Bender throws the ball to first base while trying to turn a double play in Game 2 of the regional quarterfinals against College Station Friday at Fireman’s Park.
Two games simply were not enough to determine a best-of-three series winner between the Brenham and College Station baseball teams.
The Cubs used an eight-run sixth inning to pound away to a 10-1 Game One victory Thursday night in Navasota, and the Cougars returned the favor by rallying from a 2-0 deficit to win Game Two, 6-2, Friday night in Brenham. The decisive Game Three of this Class 5A region quarterfinal series takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday in Mumford.
