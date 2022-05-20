Two games simply were not enough to determine a best-of-three series winner between the Brenham and College Station baseball teams.

The Cubs used an eight-run sixth inning to pound away to a 10-1 Game One victory Thursday night in Navasota, and the Cougars returned the favor by rallying from a 2-0 deficit to win Game Two, 6-2, Friday night in Brenham. The decisive Game Three of this Class 5A region quarterfinal series takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday in Mumford.

