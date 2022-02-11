In a tied matchup, a penalty was called against the Brenham High School boys soccer team with 40 second left in the game.
Magnolia High scored to win 3-2 in the District 19-5A bout on Friday night at Cub Stadium.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Windy. Showers developing this afternoon. High 53F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: February 12, 2022 @ 5:58 am
In a tied matchup, a penalty was called against the Brenham High School boys soccer team with 40 second left in the game.
Magnolia High scored to win 3-2 in the District 19-5A bout on Friday night at Cub Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.