The Brenham High School boys basketball team dropped its District 19-5A opener to Magnolia West, 59-50, on Tuesday in Magnolia.
Brenham’s Brandon Ward led the team with 12 points followed by Shaun Ray who tallied 11 points. Josiah Ferguson contributed with seven points and Kaden Watts and Justin Garza had five points apiece.
