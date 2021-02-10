The season concluded for the Brenham boys basketball team on Tuesday night and a farewell was said to five seniors who saw an end to their high school career.
“I’m going to remember that this group worked their butt off every day,” Brenham head coach Quintin Mason said about the seniors leaving the program. “(They) laced them up, came to work every day, gave it all that they had and even with their limitations, you never heard them complain… They helped lay the foundation, they helped build the frame; now it’s up to those that are still going to be here to finish it out.”
