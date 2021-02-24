The Brenham boys golf team hosted the Brenham Invitational at the Brenham Country Club on Monday.
The Cubs finished 10th (Brenham I) and 14th place (Brenham II). Brenham I had a team score of 418 and Brenham II had a 478. Lake Creek and Bellville high school came out on top, each with a score of 358.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.