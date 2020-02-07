The Brenham High School boys basketball team took another step backward in its pursuit of a playoff spot with a 57-38 District 19-5A road loss to Magnolia High on Friday.
The Cubs dropped to 13-19 overall and 4-7 in 19-5A, and sits in fifth place behind Waller (5-6). Brenham is chasing Waller for the fourth and final district playoff spot, and will host the Bulldogs at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a matchup loaded with high stakes.
