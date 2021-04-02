The College Station baseball team dealt the Cubs another District 19-5A loss, 7-1, here Thursday at Fireman’s Park.
The Cougars (14-5-2, 4-2 19-5A) kept Brenham scoreless for five innings until Henry Cone put the Cubs on the board with a run-scoring double. The run, which was scored by Cade Warmke, came just before College Station was able to get their third out of the frame, throwing out Cone before he could reach third base.
