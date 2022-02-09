Brenham’s Deontae Franklin shoots an uncontested layup during a District 19-5A matchup against Katy Paetow on Tuesday night at Brenham High School. The Cubs lost 69-45 and will host Bryan Rudder at 7 p.m. Friday.
Brenham's Justin Garza (21) dribbles down the baseline during a District 19-5A matchup against Katy Paetow on Tuesday night at Brenham High School.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Brenham’s Kaden Watts (right) goes up for a basket during a District 19-5A matchup against Katy Paetow on Tuesday night at Brenham High School.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Brenham’s Shaun Ray (23) attempts a 3-pointer during a District 19-5A matchup against Katy Paetow on Tuesday night at Brenham High School.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Brenham's Ahston Behrens (left) looks to pass the ball during a District 19-5A matchup against Katy Paetow on Tuesday night at Brenham High School.
