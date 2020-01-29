Brenham’s Kameron Lewis drives to the basket for a layup during a District 19-5A basketball game against College Station here Jan. 24 at Brenham High School. Lewis scored a game-high 23 points in a district road victory over Magnolia West on Tuesday.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Brenham's Xavier Newsome drives to the basket for a layup in front of College Station's Scott Decker during a District 19-5A basketball game here Jan. 24 at Brenham High School.
Brenham High School boys basketball coach Quintin Mason has begun stressing a “control your own destiny,” mentality as his Cubs complete the final stretch of the season.
With Brenham’s first playoff appearance since the 2016-17 season in sight, the Cubs tightened their grip on the steering wheel Tuesday night with an emphatic victory over District 19-5A rival Magnolia West.
