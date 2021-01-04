The Brenham boys basketball team finished began the new year with a pair of games resulting in a 47-40 win against Navasota on Thursday and a 56-44 loss against Bryan on Saturday.
In the New Years Eve tilt, Navasota was scoreless in the second quarter, giving the Cubs a nine point lead. That lead was lost in the third period as Navasota (now holding a 3-4 overall record) put up 20 points to Brenham’s 10 and led by one. It was the nine of 12 free throws the Cubs made to regain their lead.
